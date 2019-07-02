Lewis Allan signs for Raith Rovers following release from Hibs

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of striker Lewis Allan following his recent release from Hibernian.

The 22-year-old joins the Kirkcaldy club on a one-year contract having featured as a trialist in the 1-0 preseason friendly win over Stirling Albion on Saturday.

Allan had previously been with the Easter Road side since the age of 10 and has spent time on loan with Dunfermline, Forfar, Livingston and Edinburgh City.

He has spent the last week training with the Rovers squad and manager John McGlynn moved quickly to tie down the front man.

"He has shown in training the qualities myself and Paul Smith are looking for," he said.

"He trained with us for a week giving us the chance to take a good look at him and has demonstrated to us the hunger and determination to kick start his career after leaving Hibs last week."

Allan made six appearances for Hibs in the Scottish Premiership last season but his only start came in a 1-1 draw with Livingston on December 22.

McGlynn added: "He is the perfect profile for us; he’s 22 and still has ambitions to play at the top level.

"He’s strong, powerful and works hard both with and without the ball, holding the ball up and linking the play.

"He gives us good options to get behind defences too."