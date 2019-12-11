Lewis Hunter happy to snare East Fife start

East Fife’s Lewis Hunter has had to bide his time to make an impression in the East Fife starting XI.

But the midfielder was handed a jersey by boss Darren Young on Saturday as the Fife gaffer planned to match Falkirk five on five in the middle of the park.

It was a move which paid off, Falkirk barely registering a threat in front of goal the entire game and the Methil men creating enough chances to win it.

In the end East Fife had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw, but Hunter was content with his afternoon’s work.

He said: “It was good to get a run out and get my first start.

“I thought the boys did well, it was much better than last week (East Fife beaten 4-0 by Airdrie) and we showed a lot more fight and determination.

“That’s what we were needing.

“Falkirk been solid all season but so have we.

“We all knew our roles and looked a bit more solid in midfield.

“Scott Agnew and Ross Davidson are experienced players and helped me throughout the game.”

Hunter is hoping to retain his place this weekend when East Fife travel to Stranraer.

“I’ve not played there before but it’s grass so will be a different surface for us.

“It’ll be tough, but hopefully we get a positive result and push on.”