Lewis Stevenson comes home to Kirkcaldy in two-year deal with Raith Rovers
The hugely experienced 36-year old defender will be at Stark’s Park next season after bringing the curtain down on an outstanding career with Hibs.
Stevenson attended Balwearie High School, just a free kick away from the Kirkcaldy stadium, and supported the club from a young age, but spent his entire career across the Forth at Easter Road.
He started out as a 14-year old apprentice before making his competitive debut in 2005, and went on to make over 600 appearances. Stevenson served under 13 managers and won one full Scottish cap in 2018, as well as representing his country at under 19 and 21 levels.
Manager Ian Murray was delighted to bring him to Kirkcaldy.
He said: “Lewis is obviously an excellent signing for us and a player I know well. He will bring so much experience and his attitude has set an example to others over his career. He can play in a couple of positions and has so much quality, I really look forward to working with him again and I’m sure being a local guy the supporters will agree it’s a great signing”
