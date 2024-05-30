Lewis Stevenson comes home to Kirkcaldy in two-year deal with Raith Rovers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewis Stevenson has come home after signing a two-year deal with Raith Rovers.

The hugely experienced 36-year old defender will be at Stark’s Park next season after bringing the curtain down on an outstanding career with Hibs.

Stevenson attended Balwearie High School, just a free kick away from the Kirkcaldy stadium, and supported the club from a young age, but spent his entire career across the Forth at Easter Road.

He started out as a 14-year old apprentice before making his competitive debut in 2005, and went on to make over 600 appearances. Stevenson served under 13 managers and won one full Scottish cap in 2018, as well as representing his country at under 19 and 21 levels.

Lewis Stevenson has signed on a two-year deal (Pic: Raith Rovers)

Manager Ian Murray was delighted to bring him to Kirkcaldy.