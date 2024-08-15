Lewis Stevenson remembers day Raith Rovers defied 'massive odds' to beat Celtic and win cup
First division outsiders Raith – whose squad had been assembled for just £215,000 compared to the Hoops’ £5.17 million – triumphed against the Parkhead giants when Scott Thomson saved Paul McStay’s penalty to earn Jimmy Nicholl’s side their one and only League Cup, a competition which at the time was sponsored by Coca-Cola.
Earlier, Raith had gone 1-0 up against Tommy Burns’ Celtic outfit on 19 minutes in Govan when Stevie Crawford shot home emphatically.
But things appeared to be going to script when Andy Walker (32 minutes) and Charlie Nicholas (84 minutes) scored to send the huge Celtic support in the 45,384 crowd into raptures.
However, a late twist saw Gordon Dalziel nod home for Raith on 86 minutes to save their skin to set up extra time and penalties, which Raith won thanks to Thomson’s save and spot kick goals by Shaun Dennis, Jason Dair, Crawford, current assistant manager Colin Cameron, Stephen McAnespie and Jason Rowbotham.
"I must have been about six at the time watching that final,” Stevenson, 36, told the Fife Free Press.
"It was pretty good, no matter how long ago it was.
"I remember going to the Town House the next day with everyone celebrating in the square.
"It was mental. Scott Thomson was the goalie at the time, he came to Hibs for a wee bit and I saw him very recently because he's the Ross County goalie coach (Raith were defeated 2-1 in Dingwall in a Premier Sports Cup Group H tie on July 20).
"There are loads of connections to people associated with that final all over the place but I've really enjoyed it being back at Raith and hopefully we can have a successful season.
"As a boy, even school games, Fife Cup finals and stuff, were played at Stark's Park so it feels a wee bit surreal being back but at least I'm close to home.
"Hopefully I'll try and stay fit, give it my all and see where that takes me."
