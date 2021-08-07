Lewis Vaughan out as Raith travel to Inverness

Raith skipper Kyle Benedictus (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

Double-scorer last week, Lewis Vaughan, drops out of the Kirkcaldy side, who will be keen to avoid a repeat of anything resembling last Saturday, when they were 4-0 up against a side which was in the Premiership last season, Hamilton Accies, then threw it all away for a 4-4 draw.

Led by Kyle Benedictus, pictured, they’ll be looking to him and others in a team loaded with talent and experience.

They also could be facing their top scorer from last term, Manny Duku, on the opposing side, as the striker is plying his trade now at the Caledonian Stadium.

Rovers manager John McGlynn has made two changes from the squad which halved the points with Hamilton last week – Vaughan and injured Brad Spencer are out, while Tom Lang steps up from the bench and Ross Matthews also starts.

Inverness boss Billy Dodds was a relieved man following last week’s narrow 1-0 victory at Arbroath but he stressed the importance of winning on the opening day, which is likely to inspire his troops against McGlynn’s side as they bid to make it two wins out of two.

Raith Rovers go with 1 MacDonald, 2 Tumilty, 3 Dick, 5 Berra, 6 Benedictus, 7 Connolly, 8 Matthews, 11 Zanatta, 12 Lang, 15 Tait, 99 Poplatnik. Subs – 17 Thomson (GK), 9 Keatings, 14 McKay, 18 Varian, 21 Fotheringham, 23 Riley-Snow, 25 Arnott.