Lewis Vaughan the penalty hero as Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final

PENALTY JOY: Raith Rovers' players celebrate after a penalty shoot-out victory over Partick Thistle (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers seal spot in Premiership play-off final after progressing on penalties against Partick Thistle after a 2-1 defeat on the night (3-3 on aggregate).

Raith Rovers ace Lewis Vaughan piled more penalty pain on Partick Thistle to send the Kirkcaldy side into the Premiership play-off final after two belting semi-final ties culminated in spot-kicks.

Forward Vaughan, who has fought back from three previous ACL injuries, scored the decisive penalty against David Mitchell after two Thistle misses to set up a two-legged final against either St Johnstone or Ross County next week.

Coming into the match with a one-goal advantage after winning 2-1 in Glasgow on Tuesday, Ian Murray’s men eventually got through the hard way, being forced to extra-time and spot-kicks after losing 2-1 in the 90 minutes.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - MAY 17: A general view of Raith fans during a cinch Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle at Starks Park, on May 17, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Club captain Ross Matthews headed home Rovers goal either side of a Blair Alston double during a frantic first half at a packed Stark’s Park in front of the BBC television cameras.

"We’re delighted to be through. I have to give a lot of credit to Partick Thistle. It was two good teams going at it and over the two games it was a massive battle,” Rovers boss Ian Murray told BBC Scotland.

"Penalties is a lottery. I thought we were on top second half but in extra-time Partick were on top, they had a lot of corners and caused us trouble. The players deserve so much credit. Penalties aren’t easy.

"The guys showed their hunger and you could see how much it meant to the club and the supporters.”

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - MAY 17: Raith's Lews Vaughan celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout after a cinch Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle at Starks Park, on May 17, 2024, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Penalty hero Vaughan added: “I’m speechless. I was really emotional actually walking up to take it (the spot kick) I knew I was going to go down the middle and the relief when it hit the net… my heart was in my mouth.