Lewis Vaughan the penalty hero as Raith Rovers reach Premiership play-off final
Raith Rovers ace Lewis Vaughan piled more penalty pain on Partick Thistle to send the Kirkcaldy side into the Premiership play-off final after two belting semi-final ties culminated in spot-kicks.
Forward Vaughan, who has fought back from three previous ACL injuries, scored the decisive penalty against David Mitchell after two Thistle misses to set up a two-legged final against either St Johnstone or Ross County next week.
Coming into the match with a one-goal advantage after winning 2-1 in Glasgow on Tuesday, Ian Murray’s men eventually got through the hard way, being forced to extra-time and spot-kicks after losing 2-1 in the 90 minutes.
Club captain Ross Matthews headed home Rovers goal either side of a Blair Alston double during a frantic first half at a packed Stark’s Park in front of the BBC television cameras.
"We’re delighted to be through. I have to give a lot of credit to Partick Thistle. It was two good teams going at it and over the two games it was a massive battle,” Rovers boss Ian Murray told BBC Scotland.
"Penalties is a lottery. I thought we were on top second half but in extra-time Partick were on top, they had a lot of corners and caused us trouble. The players deserve so much credit. Penalties aren’t easy.
"The guys showed their hunger and you could see how much it meant to the club and the supporters.”
Penalty hero Vaughan added: “I’m speechless. I was really emotional actually walking up to take it (the spot kick) I knew I was going to go down the middle and the relief when it hit the net… my heart was in my mouth.
"I have always dreamt of playing in the top-flight. We aren’t there yet but we have given ourselves a chance.”
