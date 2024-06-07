Liam Dick is signed up for another year (Pic Lindsey Dalziel Photography)

Raith Rovers defender Liam Dick reckons that signing a new one-year contract at Stark’s Park was “a no brainer”.

Speaking exclusively to raithrovers.net, Dick said: “I’ve really enjoyed my past three seasons at Raith.

"Re-signing was a no brainer to me given the relationship I’ve built up with the manager, the rest of the boys in the dressing room, the staff and the supporters here.

"We have a great group and I’m already looking forward to what next season brings.”

Liam Dick puts pen to paper on new contract (Pic Raith Rovers)

Raith boss Ian Murray said: “Liam was a really reliable member of the team for us last season, as is shown with the number of games he played.

"He is steady and a real competitor, and I look forward to working further with him.

Dick, 28, has played over 350 matches across his career, with his appearances last season making Rovers his most played for club.

He came through the youth system at Falkirk, making his first team debut as a substitute in the League Cup on October 25, 2011, and his league debut at the end of that season.

In January 2013, Dick signed a professional contract with The Bairns.

He started a short-term loan deal with Stranraer in 2015, signing an extension to extend his loan at Stair Park until the end of that season and then joining The Blues on a permanent basis for the next two seasons.

Dick then joined Dumbarton on January 1, 2018, leaving The Sons at the end of that season before joining Alloa.

He then made his move to Kirkcaldy in the summer of 2021.

The defender has played a vital role across his time with Raith, with only Kevin Dabrowski making more Rovers appearances than him in 2023/24.