Liam Dick is loving life at Raith Rovers

Liam Dick faces up to Queens' Max Johnston (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The left back made the switch from relegated Alloa during the close season to fill the gap left by the departing Kieran MacDonald and has slotted in seamlessly, with a number of impressive displays so far.

The 26-year-old native of Stirling is thoroughly enjoying his time in Kirkcaldy and says there is a real bond between the players and management.

“I love the style of play and the gaffer and the boys are all great,” he says.

“There’s a really good work ethic in the team which I think is brilliant. Nobody thinks they are above anyone else.

“The manager has everybody’s respect and he respects the boys back.

“There’s a really good vibe about the camp even with a number of new players, like Dario (Zanatta) who has been here before.

“I’m loving it and I just hope we can reward the fans by getting some wins and climbing up the table.”

Dick says he is particularly enjoying playing alongside veteran defender Christophe Berra, whom he says has a massive influence over the rest of the team.

"You can’t buy his experience, he’s excellent.

“He’s got that little bit extra where he can speak to everybody because he can read the game a bit more.

“He’s a great player and he’s a great guy. He helps the team a lot and I think you can see that on the pitch.

“He’s got a real presence and he’ll be a massive part of our season."

Dick and his team mates now head to Morton where they are aiming to leave with three points, with only four from four games so far, but the defender knows it will be far from easy.

“Morton are a really good team and it’s a tough place to go,” he says. “They’ve got a lot of good players but we’ve got to bounce back.

“The Queens defeat was really disappointing for us but we’ll have a good week in training. The gaffer will make sure of that.