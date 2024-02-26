News you can trust since 1871
Liam Dick praises Raith Rovers' character and professionalism as two Rovers youngsters go out on loan

Following Raith Rovers’ recovery from a five-match losing streak to get vital 2-1 back-to-back league wins over Dundee United and Ayr United, Stark’s Park defender Liam Dick praised the team’s attitude and professionalism.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:37 GMT
Liam Dick of Raith Rovers (left) is battling it out with Dundee United's Louis Moult (also pictured) for the Scottish Championship crown (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)Liam Dick of Raith Rovers (left) is battling it out with Dundee United's Louis Moult (also pictured) for the Scottish Championship crown (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)
“I think we were well aware we were on a bad little run,” Dick told RaithTV. “We had two cup games in there, obviously disappointed with them and the way we went out as well.

"But hopefully we’ve turned the corner. That doesn’t mean we can go into the next game just thinking we’re going to win it.

"It’s got to be the same application, the same professionalism.

"I think it (Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ayr United) was probably evidence that we’re back to that.

"But at the same time you get little bits of quality. I thought Zak Rudden was excellent.

"His ball over to Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan), Vaughany’s touch was brilliant and his finish was just Vaughany-esque.

"Just before that Dylan (Easton), he takes touches and he’s composed to keep the ball and pick out Zak before it.

"Maybe at other times he might have played it away or somebody else might have played it away.

"Then it goes to Vaughany and we score from there so credit to Dylan as well.”

Meanwhile, Rovers have announced that young defenders Adam Masson and Callum Hannah have been loaned out to Scottish Lowland Football League outfits Linlithgow Rose and Albion Rovers respectively for the rest of the season.

A FEFA (Fife Elite Football Academy) graduate, Masson (19) signed a Modern Apprentice contract in November 2021 as a 17-year-old.

Playing at centre-back or right back, Adam he his first appearance for the first team v Peterhead in the League Cup, and in his time so far with Raith has played in 17 matches (10 of them starts). He was on loan at Thornton Hibs last term and in May 2023 signed a professional contract through to the end of the current season.

Hannah (18) signed a Modern Apprentice contract in August 2023, joining from Kirkcaldy & Dysart after being involved in FEFA and the youth system of Dunfermline Athletic. He has featured in three Raith matches this season, most recently the 2-1 win away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on December 2.

