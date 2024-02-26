Liam Dick of Raith Rovers (left) is battling it out with Dundee United's Louis Moult (also pictured) for the Scottish Championship crown (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

“I think we were well aware we were on a bad little run,” Dick told RaithTV. “We had two cup games in there, obviously disappointed with them and the way we went out as well.

"But hopefully we’ve turned the corner. That doesn’t mean we can go into the next game just thinking we’re going to win it.

"It’s got to be the same application, the same professionalism.

"I think it (Saturday’s 2-1 win at Ayr United) was probably evidence that we’re back to that.

"But at the same time you get little bits of quality. I thought Zak Rudden was excellent.

"His ball over to Vaughany (Lewis Vaughan), Vaughany’s touch was brilliant and his finish was just Vaughany-esque.

"Just before that Dylan (Easton), he takes touches and he’s composed to keep the ball and pick out Zak before it.

"Maybe at other times he might have played it away or somebody else might have played it away.

"Then it goes to Vaughany and we score from there so credit to Dylan as well.”

Meanwhile, Rovers have announced that young defenders Adam Masson and Callum Hannah have been loaned out to Scottish Lowland Football League outfits Linlithgow Rose and Albion Rovers respectively for the rest of the season.

A FEFA (Fife Elite Football Academy) graduate, Masson (19) signed a Modern Apprentice contract in November 2021 as a 17-year-old.

Playing at centre-back or right back, Adam he his first appearance for the first team v Peterhead in the League Cup, and in his time so far with Raith has played in 17 matches (10 of them starts). He was on loan at Thornton Hibs last term and in May 2023 signed a professional contract through to the end of the current season.