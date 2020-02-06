Lifelong Raith Rovers fan aims to connect club with community

Raith Rovers Community Foundation is stepping up its efforts to engage with local people following the appointment of a development manager.

Paul Greig, a lifelong Rovers fan who grew up in Kirkcaldy, will begin the new role in February with the aim of building stronger connections with the surrounding community.

Paul has extensive experience having previously worked as a football development officer for the Scottish FA.

He has also performed similar roles in New Zealand, where he worked alongside former Rovers player, and current Dundee United assistant coach, Gordon Forrest, implementing a new national football strategy.

“The advertisement for the position went up at the end of last year, and with it being Raith Rovers and my home-town club, it was something that attracted me straight away,” Paul told the Press.

“With my experience in football development I thought it might be a good fit.

“It’s an exciting project with a blank canvas to go and make the project our own with the backing of the club and the owner.

“It’s a really exciting time to be involved.”

Paul’s aim is to make people more aware of the foundation and turn it into the heartbeat of the local community.

“We want get as maximum exposure as we can for the club out in the local community through a variety of initiatives,” he said.

“Real Fife have already come on board to be Raith Rovers Community Football Club, so we’ve got 300 kids straight away that are going to be ingrained in the Raith Rovers banner.

“We’ve also got the girls and womens’ club there as well which adds another 150 players who are going to be engaged with everything we do.

“It’s proving these players and families with as much opportunity to visit Stark’s Park and turn it into a community hub and asset, which I know the owner is really keen to do, and one of the reasons I’m here is to try to maximise the use of this magnificent facility.

“It’s also to engage with the local community whether it be participation centres for young kids or adults, all the way to walking football.”

Paul, a former pupil at Balwearie High School, will begin his new role in mid-February.

“I just can’t wait to get in and meet everybody,” he said.

“It’s going to be an exciting year ahead initially but looking three or four years down the line as well it’s a really exciting time.

“The first team is doing well and vying for the title this season so if they can get promotion, and we get more bums on seats, it’s going to be a great time not only for Raith Rovers, but Kirkcaldy in general.”