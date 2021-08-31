Lights on for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Derby
The Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline which was called off earlier this month has been given a new date.
It will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 7.45pm.
The game which had kicked off on Friday, August 20 was abandoned after just 10 minutes with the sides still at 0-0 when a power surge caused the lights to fail in the home and away stands.
The rescheduled Championship clash will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.