Linlithgow Rose 5-5 Kennoway Star Hearts

Few could have predicted before this game what an absolute thriller was about to unfold in front of their eye.

The first of the game’s eventual 10 goals game for the visitors when Rolland tapped home a loose ball.

The touch and finesse of Coyne was bringing more of his team mates into the game and it was no surprise the forward was on hand to hit home the equaliser.

A corner from the left was clawed away by Paterson but Linlithgow’s all time top goalscorer blasted home high into the net.

Straight from centre Kennoway regained the lead with the quick thinking from skipper Chris Gay saw Hill talking to one of the coaches at the side of his goal.

With precision accuracy the midfielder hit the ball true and straight from the half way line.

Hill raced back but it was too late as the ball bounced high into the corner of the goal.

Strickland again got the hosts level before the break only for Lee Bryce to restore Kennoway’s advantage,

On the hour mark KSH scored a tremendous team goal.

C.Gay showed great grit as he slid into a tackle winning the ball before it broke to Craig, the winger then fed Bryce who held off two challenges before playing the ball wide to M.Gay, the forward whipped in a cross where Rolland crashed a header into the ground before entering the roof of the net.

Thom reduced the deficit once again before MacLennan grabbed the home side’s fourth goal to level things.

Remarkably Kennoway got their noses in front again in the closing minutes with M Gay netting from the spot.

There was to be even more drama with Strickland again levelling to put a seal on a thriller.

Devine was sent off in injury time for Rose.

Kennoway - Partridge, McGowan, Brewster, Partridge, Band, Craig, Rolland, C.Gay, Collins, M.Gay, Bryce.

Subs - Shaw, Bremner.

Next game is away to Rob Roy in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.