Linlithgow Rose CSC 1-4 Newburgh

Newburgh returned to league duties on Saturday with a visit to Linlithgow Rose CFC.

Linlithgow joined the junior association this year and have made a good start to their life in the East region having progressed to the third round of the Scottish Cup and only having lost once in the league so far.

Newburgh opened the scoring on the eighth minute when Scott Sutherland benefitted from some excellent build up play down the right with Kyle Fraser and Fraser Robinson combining to create space for a cross that Sutherland turned under the goalkeeper to give Newburgh an early lead.

Linlithgow managed to restore parity soon after from the penalty spot through Maclean.

The second half was only a few minutes old when Newburgh once again took the lead.

A corner from the left was swung over by Jamie Gay.

Gordon Clark rose at the back post to win the header back into the danger area where Jack Hutchison controlled the ball and smashed it high onto the net giving the home keeper no chance of making a stop.

Newburgh crafted third goal on the break in the 57th minute to kill off any hopes of a Linlithgow revival.

Fraser Robinson and Aidan Edwards broke quickly, splitting the home defence leaving space for Scott Sutherland to pick up an inch perfect Jamie Gay pass and slot the ball into the corner of the net.

Linlithgow’s cause was made all the more difficult shortly before the hour when they were reduced to 10 men.

Ben Scarborough and Aidan Edwards were causing the home side problems on the left-hand side with their pace and direct running and with the introduction of Harry Galloway for Scott Sutherland the home defence were really having to be on their toes to deal with the attacking threat that Newburgh possessed.

A fourth goal came in the 75th from the penalty spot with Aidan Edwards converting.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Fraser (C Galloway 63), Clark (Trialist 80), Kirkham, Scarborough, Smart, Hutchison, Robinson, Edwards, S Sutherland (H Galloway 72), Gay.