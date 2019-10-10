Liverpool legend Jan Molby set for Raith Raith Hall of Fame night

Liverpool legend Jan Molby is the first VIP guest to be announced for this year’s Raith Rovers Hall of Fame.

The Danish midfielder was an integral part of the hugely successful Reds side during the mid 80s and early 90s and will be sharing stories from his glittering career, during which he won 33 caps for his country, at the sold out event on Monday, November 11.

Speaking to the Press, Molby said that prior to joining Liverpool in 1984 he had played with some of the biggest names in football during two years at Ajax where he won a Dutch Championship medal.

“To start out as a young player there’s not many places better than Ajax,” he says.

“The team had Frank Rijkaard, Ronald Koeman, Marco Van Basten, Jesper Olsen and for my final 12 months, the main man himself, Johan Cruyff.

“It was incredible. I ended up playing for 15 years at a decent level and came across a lot of world class players – and then there was Johan Cruyff.”

Molby left Ajax for Liverpool where he was signed by manager Joe Fagin but he says it was when Kenny Dalglish (inset) took over as player/manager in 1985 that his Reds career really blossomed.

“Joe bought me as a replacement for Graeme Souness and that I never was.

“So when Joe resigned out of the blue and Kenny took the job he said he would play me but I’d have to produce.

He played me in a different role going further forward.

“He was a real student of the game and he loved coming to watch Denmark games.

“I really liked his approach, he was my favourite manager that I played under.”

In Dalglish’s first season in charge in 1985/86, Molby was a regular in the side that won the league and cup double, though surprisingly he credits the side of 1987/88 as being even better.

“I think 85/86 was the highlight of my time at Liverpool, but I didn’t think it was going to be. When you’re young you think you’re going to go on to even better things.

“The best time during my spell there was 1987/88 but that was when I had a broken foot – I broke it twice during that season.

“But that was the best team we had in terms of pure talent.”

With no official involvement in football at present, Molby has his own regular podcast ‘Molby On The Spot’ where he talks about what’s happening in the game.

“I like talking about football and if possible I like to tell people when something has been done that they might not have noticed themselves.

“Every now and again we come up with things that people might not know about. I really enjoy it.”

Now Molby will be on stage next month at the Adam Smith Theatre sharing even more stories from his career, including playing at the European Championships and World Cup, plus his forays into management.

“I’ve been looking at people that they had previously and I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s just all about me telling stories.

“Sometimes people will remember the name Jan Molby but don’t remember my career, so hopefully I’ll have a few people saying ‘I had forgotten he did that’!”