Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers: Premiership hosts come from behind to dump Ian Murray's men out of Scottish Cup

Raith Rovers suffered a third defeat on the spin as they suffered a painful 2-1 defeat at Almondvale to Livingston on Scottish Cup fourth round duty.

(Pictures by Scott Louden)

Ian Murray’s team surged into an early lead when Jack Hamilton controlled Ross Millen’s lofted pass hrough and sent the ball past Shamal George after just five minutes, with the visitors well on top, having spurned two decent chances beforehand.

Premiership strugglers Livingston then, however, managed to win a spot kick midway into the first half when Kyle Turner hauled down Andrew Shinnie – but the experienced attacker sent his penalty wide via the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Martindale’s side did level the tie after 33 minutes when Dan Mackay crosses for Jamie Brandon at the back post, with the ex-Hearts ace lashing home the leveller.

(Pictures by Scott Louden)

And then, in an end-to-end second period, the hosts managed to find a late winner despite Rovers having the better of the proceedings, with Hibs loanee Mackay heading home Stephen Kelly’s cross with eight minutes to go.

"To be on the wrong end of that one is sore,” boss Murray told the BBC post-match. “It is a disappointment for us. Within the game we played really well, showed really good quality and matched Livingston's physicality which is tough to do.