Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers: Premiership hosts come from behind to dump Ian Murray's men out of Scottish Cup
Ian Murray’s team surged into an early lead when Jack Hamilton controlled Ross Millen’s lofted pass hrough and sent the ball past Shamal George after just five minutes, with the visitors well on top, having spurned two decent chances beforehand.
Premiership strugglers Livingston then, however, managed to win a spot kick midway into the first half when Kyle Turner hauled down Andrew Shinnie – but the experienced attacker sent his penalty wide via the post.
David Martindale’s side did level the tie after 33 minutes when Dan Mackay crosses for Jamie Brandon at the back post, with the ex-Hearts ace lashing home the leveller.
And then, in an end-to-end second period, the hosts managed to find a late winner despite Rovers having the better of the proceedings, with Hibs loanee Mackay heading home Stephen Kelly’s cross with eight minutes to go.
"To be on the wrong end of that one is sore,” boss Murray told the BBC post-match. “It is a disappointment for us. Within the game we played really well, showed really good quality and matched Livingston's physicality which is tough to do.
"I give a lot of credit to my players. Their work rate, first and foremost, and willingness to help each other was there. We were resolute and confident, but we just lacked that finishing touch.”