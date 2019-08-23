Loan signing returns to Raith Rovers from Hibs

Raith Rovers have secured the return of a former loanee to Stark’s Park.

The club have welcomed back striker Jamie Gullan on loan from Hibs.

Jamie spent three months on loan at Stark’s Park after joining the club on transfer deadline day last season.

He went on to play in 14 matches, scoring a notable wining goal in the first leg of the Playoff Semi Final in front of the Penman Family Stand to secure a 2-1 win against Forfar.

The 20 year old has been with Hibs since 2014, and scored one of the goals in the Final as Hibs beat Aberdeen to with the 2017–18 Scottish Youth Cup final.

Jamie has also spent time on loan with Gala Fairydean Rovers and Queens Park, and has joined up with John McGlynn’s side until January.

His loan signing had been made possible in part due to contributions from the Raith Supporters Fund, with 248 contributors having signed up so far.

John McGlynn said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie back to the Rovers after a successful loan deal in the final quarter of last season.

“I would like to thank everyone at Hibernian FC for allowing Jamie to further his development with us.

“He will bring flair to our attacking options, he can play anywhere across the front line positions, is direct and carries a goal threat.

“He links the play well and is a team player, he knows the club and the players from last season and Lewis Allan from their time at Hibernian.

“He knows how we play and operate, so it was a no-brainer really.

“Good luck to Jamie in his second spell at the Rovers.”