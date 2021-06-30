Local East of Scotland sides at home for the new league season

Dundonald Bluebell, winners of the Willie Drew Memorial Trophy last weekend, will kick off the new league season at home

The EoS released the dates on Tuesday night and Dundonald Bluebell, Kirkcaldy & Dysart, Thornton Hibs and Burntisland Shipyard will all kick off 2021/22 at home.

The league season gets underway on Saturday, July 17 and in the Premier Division Bluebell will welcome Whitehill Welfare to Moorside Park.

In Conference A Rosyth are the visitors to Alex Penman Park for Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s first league game of the season whilst over at Recreation Park, Burntisland Shipyard will play host to Edinburgh side Heriot-Watt University.

Thornton Hibs are idle on the opening day but will get their season underway on Wednesday, July 21 at Memorial Park against Dunipace.

In the cup competitions, the preliminary round of the Scottish Cup will take place on August 28, with the first round proper on September 18.

The first round of the Alex Jack Cup is on August 7, with the format of the League Cup still to be decided.

A decision will be made in February whether to be a straight knockout competition or have group stage first.

Dundonald continued their warm up for the new season with a 2-1 win over Glenrothes to win the inaugural Willie Drew Memorial Trophy, with goals from Stuart Cargill and Lewis MacKenzie.

The scheduled four-team tournament had to be scrapped after Balgonie Scotia were unable to field a team after a Covid outbreak.

This weekend Kirkcaldy & Dysart will host a tournament of their own – The L & M Summer Cup.

On Saturday at noon Rosyth will play Broughty Athletic, with Kirkcaldy taking on Kinross at 3pm.

The following day the runner-ups will play each other at noon with the final taking place at 3pm.

Admission is free on both days with covid restrictions in place and there will be the chance to purchase refreshments.