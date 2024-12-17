Local opticians kick off local football team sponsorship
Specsavers Glenrothes and Specsavers Gyle have jointly contributed £1,300 to sponsor a new football kit for the Cramond Lions 2010 youth football team.
The team, which is based in the Cramond area of Edinburgh, and recently toured Cambrils, near Barcelona in their new kit, also has an adult team. Cramond Football Club was established in 1979, the club has a range of squads, from pre-school to U18’s, as well as an official women’s club which launched in May 2022.
David Platt, ophthalmic director at Specsavers Glenrothes, says: "We are thrilled to support Cramond Lions 2010, being able to support the team is a great way for us to give back to the community, and help young players develop both off and on the field."
Matt Punton, Head Coach at Cramond Lions 2010 says: "We are incredibly grateful to both Specsavers Glenrothes and Specsavers Gyle for their generous donation towards our new kits. Their support is invaluable, we couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead and look forward to seeing the team wear their new kit with pride."