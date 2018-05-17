Lochee Harp 4-1 Newburgh

Newburgh’s final away fixture of the season saw them travel to Dundee to face Lochee Harp.

Newburgh’s starting eleven were supplemented with three triallists on the bench.

It was a defensive mistake that the opening goal came from.

The home side had a throw in close to their 18-yard box and a short throw in wasn’t dealt with properly by the home defence allowing Jamie Gay to steal the ball and slide his shot under the advancing keeper.

The second half was only seven minutes old when Harp struck back with a goal from a corner.

Newburgh took the game to Lochee with twenty minutes remaining and but for some poor finishing they may well have re-taken the lead.

The game turned on the the 76 minute with Harp scoring the vital third goal in the match.

The goal came from slack play in midfield by Newburgh.

A quick break caught out the Newburgh defence and the home side profited taking the lead at the critical time of the match.

Lochee Harp extended their lead just two minutes later as they pressed home their advantage.

As the game continued Newburgh were reduced to ten men when Billy Rogerson received a second yellow. The home side pressed on and made the extra man count with their forth goal coming with the last kick of the ball.

‘Burgh manager Scott Hudson said: “I told the lads in the dressing room that if we could mirror our first half performance I believed we would take all three points in home with us.

“The second half was disappointing as we conceded early.”

Newburgh finish off their league campaign on Wednesday, May 23 at home to Lochore Welfare kick off is at 7.15pm

Newburgh: Warrender, Rogerson, P MacBride, Highley, Wilson, Miller (Soutar 82), Reilly, Gay, Connolly, S MacBride (Lawson 80), Meaney.