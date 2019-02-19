Lochee United 3-2 Tayport

Lochee United edged an enthralling five-goal encounter to progress to the next round of the inter-regional Signature Signs Cup.

After just seven minutes, ‘Port opened the scoring when Dayle Robertson guided the ball perfectly into the corner of the net from 18 yards out.

Despite their rather tentative start, Lochee levelled midway through the half.

A quick break upfield saw Scott Webster cross from the right and prolific marksman Conor Birse provided a clinical finish, heading in at the far post.

Four minutes later, the Bluebells edged in front.

In an incisive move, following a long ball from the ‘keeper, McComiskie, Lawson and Birse carved open the Tayport defence to leave recent signing from Montrose and former ‘Port player, Danny Cavanagh, the easiest of chances to strike the ball home.

Tayport netted again on 57 minutes when Robertson levelled from the spot after Mackie had been flattened by a crowd of defenders.

Again the lead was somewhat short-lived.

With 63 minutes on the clock the Bluebells notched what would prove to be the winner.

The visitors failed to cut out a through ball which was seized upon by Birse, who sent a first-time volley flying high into the Tayport net.

Lochee’s confidence soared and Webster was denied by a post, before Birse, with the chance of a hat trick, sent his shot wide of the target.

The Canniepairt outfit finished strongly though, looking for the goal which would bring a penalty shoot out.

Firstly, Chris Liversedge saw Kenneth clear his goalbound effort and, then, with virtually that last kick of the game Jamie Mackie seemed set to equalise, but was thwarted by the goalkeeper.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Sturrock, Suttie, Conway, Chalmers, Mackie, Rollo, Payne (Liversedge) Robertson, Gill (Gray).