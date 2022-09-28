Lochgelly Albert 3-6 Thornton Hibs: Raining goals as Hibs get away win

Hibs' Garry Thomson congratulates Drummond, with John Soutar about to do likewise

Lochgelly started the game with two trialists, one of whom was 42-year-old goalkeeping coach Stuart Carbry, as none of their three registered goalies were available.

Despite this handicap, it was Sean Johnstone who showed great persistence to evade a couple of challenges before shooting low past Calum Sutherland to give the Albert an 18th minute lead.

Within a minute, however, the Hibs equalised as Jason McLaren could only divert Chris Ireland's cross into his own net.

But, just three minutes later, Scott Houston's effort looped over the powerless Sutherland to put the home side back in front.

A terrific Andy Adam free-kick on the half-hour mark levelled affairs once more to complete the first-half scoring.

The Hibs took the lead for the first time in the 58th minute, John Soutar smashing the ball low beyond Carbry. But five minutes later Houston claimed his second to make it all-square again.

Garry Thomson, making his first appearance since he got injured on the first day of the season, showed how much the Hibs have missed him by cleverly setting up Adam to put the visitors ahead again on 75 minutes.

Thomson then won a penalty a minute later that allowed Stuart Drummond to double their advantage from the spot.

The day turned a bit sour for Craig Gilbert's side in the 82nd minute as Adam suffered a serious heel injury that saw play held up until he was carried off to be taken to 'The Vic' for stitches to be inserted into the gaping wound.

When the game eventually restarted it was Ireland who took the resultant free-kick and he gave Carbry absolutely no chance as the ball sailed into the top bin.

Another notable incident came when 41-year-old Ian Hepburn, who had re-signed for the club earlier in the day, was Adam's replacement 19 years after he made his first appearance for the club.