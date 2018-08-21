Lochgelly Albert 5-3 Newburgh

Newburgh faced another Fife derby on Saturday with a trip to Lochgelly Albert in the South Premier League.

‘Burgh welcomed back Ryan Hughes, Sean MacBride and Scott Sutherland back into the squad.

Craig Hall dropped out of the squad having picked up a thigh strain the previous week against Kirkcaldy.

The home side took the lead on the 25th minute when Chitmere closed in one on one with Sutherland in the Newburgh goal. The Lochgelly striker picked his spot and passed the ball into the net from five yards.

With half time fast approaching Newburgh hauled themselves back into the game when Sutherland’s pace caught the defence out allowing him to fire a tremendous shot past the home keeper.

Sutherland added to Newburgh’s tally on the stroke of half time and ‘Burgh extended their lead when Lambert netted.

Lochgelly responded when Stark despatched a perfectly placed header into the top corner and then got level on the hour mark when a Johal tackle inside the box was adjudged by the referee to have been a foul.

Johal was insistent that the challenge was a fair one however the referee would not be swayed and Perrie sent the resultant spot kick high into the net.

Sub Hughes injected fresh pace to the Newburgh front line and he crafted space for himself soon after coming on with a shot flying just wide of the post.

Newburgh looked fairly comfortable up to the last 10 minutes of the game until a pair of goals for the home side took the wind out of their sails.

With only a couple of minutes remaining Newburgh were chasing the game pushing up the park and the hosts managed to put the result beyond ‘Burgh.

Newburgh; C Sutherland, Johal, P MacBride, Clark, Skinner, Wright (S MacBride 82), Smart, Lambert, Fraser (Hughes 65), Robinson (McKenzie 82), S Sutherland.