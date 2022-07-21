Lochgelly footballers are heading for the Etihad Stadium

*

Created by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the event will take place next month and give GameOn Scotland the chance to compete against GameOn Wales and GameOn England.

GameOn was created by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust to bring together groups of young people aged 14-16 from the coalfields community across the UK.

The initiative is coming into its 14th year and continues to provide support to young people within the coalfields community.

Lochgelly and Alloa gained the opportunity after both reaching the final of the CRT Community Cup.

Lochgelly ran out winners on the day, going unbeaten through both the group stages and knockout rounds to lift the cup.

Hosted by Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT), the Community Cup took place at New Central Park, Kelty, and saw a great turn out with the chair of CRT, trustees and local partners in attendance.

The tournament involves a six-team group round robin followed by a final for the top two teams.

The games are five- a-side with rolling substitutes.

Bob Young, CRT trustee in Scotland, said: “It was fantastic to see such a high turnout for the tournament from venues across our Football 5ives programme, a huge thanks to everyone involved.

"Our Football 5ives programme not only provides youngsters with a chance to play football for free but also provides a positive, safe and fun destination for youngsters across former coalfield areas.

“It’s surreal to think we are now marking the 14th year and we’re really excited to reach even more milestones with this initiative. Sport has such power to bring people together and this is a shining example of exactly that.

“Huge congratulations to Lochgelly and we can’t wait to see how they perform alongside Alloa 5ives in addition to the Girls CRT Scotland representatives under the big lights of Ethihad Campus.”