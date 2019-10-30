Lochgelly prove just to strong for Fife Thistle

There was cup duty for Fife Thistle against a familiar opponent in fellow league one side Lochgelly.

The first opportunity of the match fell to Thistle midfielder Mason who struck the upright with a driven free kick then Munro saw a goal bound effort deflected wide after good play from Provan.

Thistle were edging the play and deservedly took the lead in the 34th minute when a slick move involving Munro, Cameron and Provan saw the latter knock home his eighth goal of the season to put his side in front.

Just five minutes from the break Thistle failed to take heed from defensive sloppiness earlier in the game when a deep cross was met by Winrow who was allowed too much room by Badu allowing him to head home unchallenged.

The second half was only three minutes in when United took the lead through a fortuitous goal when Sibbald sent in a cross come shot from all of 40 yards which dipped over Kirk and into the top corner of the net.

It was United who were now dictating play as Thistle looked very much second best. It was of little surprise when the visitors extended their lead just after the hour mark when Moore grabbed his side’s third as they carved through the Thistle defence despite a last ditch clearance by Sam Walker on the goal line.

It was to be a quick fire double as United made it 4-1 just a few minutes later when a Smith free kick dipped over the wall and past a static Kirk in the Thistle goal.

There was concern from the Thistle management that this could turn into a rout however all credit to those on the park they began to look a little bit more lively and only a double save from McFarlane denied Barrie than Low on the follow up.

There was some consolation for Thistle in the 87th minute when Petrie headed home a McLuckie cross to open his account for the season. But it was too little too late for Thistle with the visitors deservedly taking their place in the next round.

Alba Mortgage Solutions Man of the Match – Liam Carson.

Thistle – Kirk, Halley (Walker 57), Badu (Kerr 70), Walker, McLuckie, Smith (Low 62), Carson, Mason (Barrie 62), Cameron, Munro, Provan (Petrie 70).

On Saturday Thistle are back on league duty when they host Strathmiglo United at 2pm.