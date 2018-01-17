Lochore Welfare 2-2 Newburgh

Newburgh played their first game since November with a league fixture against Lochore Welfare providing a welcome return to competitive action.

Newburgh manager Alan Fortune handed debuts to three new signings with Grant Cunningham, Billy Rogerson and Anesu Tabengwa all named in the starting XI.

after 12 minutes Lochore took the lead when Kinnimouth picked the ball up in midfield and was able to move forward without challenge towards the Newburgh goal.

As the Lochore midfielder entered the 18 yard box he had room to curl a shot around the approaching defender beyond Warrender into the net.

The home side doubled their lead three minutes later from a corner.

A driven ball into the six yard box was not properly dealt with allowing Donaldson to pick his spot from 10 yards out.

Newburgh awakened from their post-Christmas slumber finally being able to create some attacking threat in the game.

Tewburgh forced a succession of corners which led to their first goal.

The set piece was driven over by Anderson to the un-marked Tabengwa at the far post. The debutant powered a header up over Inglis.

Fresh legs were introduced into the Newburgh midfield on the hour with J Wilson and Christie replacing Brocklebank and Cunningham.

Newburgh drew level on the 68th minute.

Tabengwa’s persistence and energy up front allowed him to chase in on goal with only Inglis to beat. The ‘Burgh striker picked his spot and slid the ball under the keeper.

Either team could have grabbed the winning goal in the closing 20 minutes with chances created for both sides in the closing minutes.

Newburgh - Warrender, Rogerson, Cunningham (J Wilson 56), Connolly, O’Brien, F Wilson, Fortune, Anderson, Brocklebank (Christie 60) , Tabengwa, Wood.