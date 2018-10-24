Lochore Welfare 3-0 Newburgh

Newburgh’s poor run of form away from East Shore Park continued on Saturday with a defeat at the hands of Lochore Welfare.

With manager Andy Healey leaving the club the weekend prior senior player James Adam took the reins for the home side.

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson selected Scott Sutherland and Ryan Hughes up front beside Craig Robinson who had grabbed a brace the weekend before in the cup tie with Lochgelly Albert.

From the kick off it was obvious that Lochore were fired up and looking to put in a performance with their side full of energy and pressing Newburgh at every opportunity.

Calum Sutherland in the Burgh goal sliped and could not correct himself as he watch McNeish’s chip loop over his head into the ‘Burgh goal to give Lochore the lead.

With ten minutes of the second half played Lochore doubled their lead.

A ball back to Sutherland in the ‘Burgh goal bobbled just in front of the keeper and his clearance squirted off his boot to Lochore striker Johnstone who drove forward and placed a shot past Sutherland in to the net.

‘Burgh manager Hudson tried to change the game with Fraser Robinson replacing Ryan Smart on the hour.

Robinson’s fresh legs aided Newburgh going forward.

Willie Wright was unlucky with a volley that shot over the Lochore bar.

Newburgh pressed the game trying to get themselves into contention but the Lochore back line stood firm restricting Newburgh to half chances.

With five minutes remaining in the game Lochore capitalised on Newburgh pushing up the park when a long ball from the goalkeeper caught out the ‘Burgh defence.

Johnstone took a superb first touch on the edge of the 18 yard box and placed a shot high into the net giving Sutherland no chance in the ‘Burgh goal.

After nine games played Newburgh are in a healthy sixth place in the McBookie.com Premier League South

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Johal, Skinner (Milton 81), Clark, MacBride, Hutchison, Smart (F Robinson 61), Wright, C Robinson, S Sutherland, Hughes (Fraser 52).