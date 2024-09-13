Long serving Raith Rovers star granted testimonial against his boyhood favourites Hearts
The Gorgie outfit are dream opposition for Matthews, 28, who is set to make his 301st appearance for Raith at Dunfermline Athletic tonight, as the player grew up in Edinburgh, following in his dad’s footsteps as a huge Hearts fan.
Matthews, who joined the Raith Rovers Youth Academy as a teenager, signed a two-year apprenticeship in May 2013. His first appearance then came in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United in July 2013.
In recent times, the player suffered an injury that kept him out for the best part of two years before he returned for the 4-3 home league win over Partick Thistle on December 8 last year.
Visit https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=7412 to buy testimonial tickets, with prices £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.