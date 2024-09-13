Long serving Raith Rovers star granted testimonial against his boyhood favourites Hearts

Matthews is Raith stalwart (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Long serving Raith Rovers defender Ross Matthews has been awarded a testimonial match against Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts on Wednesday, October 9, kick-off 7.45pm at Stark’s Park.

The Gorgie outfit are dream opposition for Matthews, 28, who is set to make his 301st appearance for Raith at Dunfermline Athletic tonight, as the player grew up in Edinburgh, following in his dad’s footsteps as a huge Hearts fan.

Matthews, who joined the Raith Rovers Youth Academy as a teenager, signed a two-year apprenticeship in May 2013. His first appearance then came in a pre-season friendly against Sheffield United in July 2013.

In recent times, the player suffered an injury that kept him out for the best part of two years before he returned for the 4-3 home league win over Partick Thistle on December 8 last year.

Visit https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=7412 to buy testimonial tickets, with prices £15 for adults and £5 for under-16s.