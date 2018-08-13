Long wait over as YM claim first win in 582 days

Kirkcaldy YM 3 Newburgh 1

The long wait is over as Kirkcaldy YM claimed their first league win since January, 2017 with a 3-1 victory over Newburgh at Denfield Park on Saturday.

It has taken a new-look side, under the management of Craig Ness, just two matches to get the monkey off the club's back following a winless 582 days.

Newburgh kicked off the match in confident mood after a good opening day win against Stoneyburn.

The first real chance fell to YM’s Darrell Anthony, who closed down Newburgh full-back Johan at the back and nicked the ball off him before making space at the edge of the box where his shot was saved at the second attempt by Burgh 'keeper Sutherland.

Burgh were making the most of Sutherland's long kicking and Robinson was making some probing runs but YM were keeping things tight at the back.

YM deservedly opened the scoring after 15 minutes when Linton caught the Burgh defence out on the right, sending a great cross over to Calum’s Geddes at the back post, who took one touch before launching a great left foot strike high into the top left hand corner giving Sutherland no chance.

YM took confidence from this goal and went in search of another and good chances fell to Calum Geddes, Darrell Anthony and to Jason Nouri from a corner but the score remained at 1-0.

Ryan Couser was rarely troubled in the YM goal in the first half but dealt well with some dangerous crosses and shots from distance.

YM were looking for more goals and a second came in the 44th minute when Geddes picked out Chris Price who took the ball in his stride running into the box and slotted past the out-rushing keeper to give YM a vital 2-0 lead just before half-time.

The home side kicked off the second half shooting down the slope and it didn’t take them long to extend their lead.

With Burgh again unsuccessfully trying to play the ball out from the back under pressure from the YM forwards, Anthony stole the ball, sped to the bye-line, and cut it back to Geddes who slotted it past Sutherland for a 3-0 YM lead.

Newburgh were not out of it though and fought hard to get back into the game. Anytime they did get through they found goalkeeper Couser in outstanding form and he pulled off a number of fantastic saves to keep them out.

YM pushed forward again and after some great link up play, Ryan McEwan's 22 yard strike rocketed off the top of the bar and away to safety.

Newburgh's pressure finally paid off in the 78th minute when they won a free-kick wide on the right touch line. The ball was swung into the box and found Clark who glanced a free header into the corner past a stranded Couser.

This goal gave Burgh a lift as they sensed they were still in this game and they should have scored a second minutes later when from a corner McBride rose unchallenged but his header flew wide of the left post.

Burgh continued to press during the last few minutes but Couser and his defence stood firm and YM held out for a deserved, and much sought after win.

This is a different YM side, a new team with a new drive and determination and can look forward to a much improved season ahead.

Next week though brings another tough test with a visit to Harthill Royal who are just off the back of an excellent 3-2 win at Armadale.