‘Look at the positives’ says Newburgh boss

Newburgh work room down the Pumpherston line. Pic by Gordon Baird.
Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was determined to take as many positives as he could from the side’s 7-2 league defeat to Pumpherston.

Pumpherston have tasted defeat just twice in the league this season and simply proved too tough a test for the East Shore Park side.

Despite the deficit, Hudson said there are still positives signs at the club.

“Losing seven goals at home hurts but I have to look at the positives in our team,” he said.

“We are a threat going forward with some real creativity in the team.

“This was always going to be a test for the team as Pumpherston are a stick on for the title, possibly next weekend of they win, so I cannot be too hard on the team.

“We will re-group and push on for next weekend’s fixture.”

Newburgh travel to West Calder on Saturday for their final away fixture of the league season.