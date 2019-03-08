‘Look at the positives’ says Newburgh boss

Newburgh manager Scott Hudson was determined to take as many positives as he could from the side’s 7-2 league defeat to Pumpherston.

Pumpherston have tasted defeat just twice in the league this season and simply proved too tough a test for the East Shore Park side.

Despite the deficit, Hudson said there are still positives signs at the club.

“Losing seven goals at home hurts but I have to look at the positives in our team,” he said.

“We are a threat going forward with some real creativity in the team.

“This was always going to be a test for the team as Pumpherston are a stick on for the title, possibly next weekend of they win, so I cannot be too hard on the team.

“We will re-group and push on for next weekend’s fixture.”

Newburgh travel to West Calder on Saturday for their final away fixture of the league season.