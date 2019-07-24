Louis Appere making the breakthrough at Dundee United

Dunshalt’s Louis Appere looks set to make huge stride in his fledgling football career this season.

Louis, a former Bell Baxter pupil, learned the game at Cupar based AM Soccer Club.

While there the forward turned heads, and in 2016 won a three day trial with Italian giants Roma.

He eventually signed with Dundee United’s development squad and in May last year signed a new deal with United until 2020.

Louis was sent on loan to Broughty Athletic at the end of last season but has clearly done enough to impress Tannadice boss Robbie Neilson.

He has played a prominent part in the Tannadice club’s pre-season friendly and Betfred Cup fixtures.

The 20-year-old was handed a start against Stenhousemuir before appearing as a sub against East Fife during Tuesday night’s defeat.