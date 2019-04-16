Lumphinnans 1-3 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts faced a difficult challenge last Saturday when they travelled to face top of the league side Lumphinnans United.

The game started end to end but it was the visitors who drew first blood.

A quality lay off by Aaron Leadbetter saw Barry Sibanda blast in from the edge of the box.

Ten minutes later United equalised in similar fashion and the sides went in level at the break.

Excellent pressure by Barry Sibanda three minutes into the second half saw him win the ball and go one on one with the ‘keeper before hitting the net.

A big turning point in the game saw Lumphinnans awarded a penalty after a foul by Blair Woods.

Lee Adamson stepped up but ‘keeper James Robson superbly saved to preserve Cupar’s lead.

A hattrick by Barry Sibanda would be enough to seal the victory for Hearts when a great ball by Connor Murdoch out wide to Blair Woods was perfectly delivered for Sibanda to tap in.

A mass scramble at the other end was eventually cleared and Hearts went on the attack.

Martin Woods shot was saved but Barry Sibanda just couldn’t reach the rebound.

With 15 minutes remaining Lumphinnans had a man sent off for a straight red card and so Cupar easily saw out the match.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to face Fossoway in a league match.

Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts: Robson, Anderson, S. Murdoch (C), McColm, B. Woods, Porteus, M. Woods, C. Murdoch, Wainwright, Leadbetter and B. Sibanda.

Subs: Wells, Watson and Begg.

• Falkland Amateurs failed in their bid to reach the final of the KFA Division 1 Cup after losing out to Valleyfield in a penalty shoot out. The West Fife side won the shoot out 5-3.