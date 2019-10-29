Lumphinnans 3-1 Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts were in Taylor Sullivan Cup action when they travelled to face fellow league strugglers Lumphinnans United.

The home side were looking for revenge after a 4-0 defeat to Hearts on the opening day of the season and they started the half on the front foot.

Calamity defending saw Lumphinnans take the lead on eight minutes.

‘Keeper James Robson made the initial save with his feet but Lee Adamson fired in the rebound.

Ten minutes later United had a goal chalked off for handball before Lee Adamson at the back post should have done better when he sent the ball off the framework and behind for a goal kick.

The home side got their second goal with 37 minutes on the clock in spectacular fashion when Scott Harvey blasted a 30 yard strike into the top corner.

Cupar responded first through Ryan Gray who after a cut back by Kyle Watson fired straight at the ‘keeper who spilled.

On the hour mark United were reduced to 10 men when Aaron Dudman was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle but that didn’t stop Lumphinnans who stretched their lead through Lee Adamson.

Hearts fought back and got a goal back when ‘keeper Scott Paige couldn’t hold onto Aaron Anderson’s fierce free kick and Gary Reilly followed up with a tap in.

Then questions were asked when a shot from distance from Aaron Anderson came off the cross bar and bounced in but referee waved play on.

Anderson tried his luck again in the dying stages but this time his effort went over.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts travel to face Kennoway in a league match. Kick off 2pm.

Cupar: Robson, B. Anderson, Leadbetter (c), Meaney, Porteus, Begg, Gray, McKay, A. Anderson, Reilly and Watson. Subs: Hegg, Laurie, MacIver, McQueen McInroy.