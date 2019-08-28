Lumphinnans Utd 0-4 Cupar Hearts

After a delayed start to the season, with the game versus Fossoway postponed, Cupar Hearts made the difficult midweek journey down to face Lumphinnans United last Tuesday where they ran out emphatic 4-0 winners.

The visitors started brightly with Yoro Diop firing over right in front of goal before a Steven Pennington free kick was deflected out of play.

But pressure paid off on the quarter hour when a low cross by Morgan Dow found David Rintoul whose shot was spilled by the ‘keeper.

Kyle Watson was on hand to tap the ball into the net.

Lumphinnans replied but fired a wild shot well wide.

Cupar scored two in two minutes with Kyle Watson the hat trick hero.

The first saw Morgan Dow latch onto a David Rintoul forward ball and his brace up the wing created space for a cross with Kyle Watson waiting in the box to convert before heading in for his and Cupar’s third.

Both providers had their own attempts on goal before the half time whistle with Rintoul’s shot straight and the ‘keeper and Dow’s headed effort just wide.

But it wasn’t long before Hearts netted again with Craig Begg capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home with only three minutes of the second half played.

The hosts rallied in search of a goal but the Hearts defence stood firm and saw off the increasing advances to pick up all three points and a well-deserved clean sheet.

on Saturday Hearts welcomed Kingdom of Fife League champions Bowhill Rovers to Duffus.

A depleted side lined up and in a game with few chances and both teams finishing with 10 men, Cupar suffered a 2-0 defeat.

The first by Bradley Grieve saw him capitalise on poor defending with nine minutes played then a penalty in the second half was converted by Lee Celentano.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Cupar Hearts travel to Balgonie Scotia in a league match.

Kick off 2pm.