Luncarty 2-0 Burntisland Shipyard: Keeper Costello off as Shippy lose league game

Keeper Scott Costello received his marching orders at Luncarty (Library pic courtesy of Burntisland Shipyard)

The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes when Ben Scarborough got in front of his marker and headed beyond keeper Scott Costello.

Shippy had a golden chance to get back into it when they won a penalty after 20 minutes.

Luncarty failed to clear and when the ball broke to Mark James just inside the area, the referee deemed he was fouled and pointed to the spot.

Jack Wilson hit a powerful shot from 12 yards but keeper Craig Hepburn guessed right and pulled off a good save.

Within two minutes Luncarty doubled their advantage through Scarborough again, when he shot home from inside the box after Shippy failed to clear.

Any hope of a late fightback was dashed with four minutes remaining when Costello was controversially sent off.

The keeper raced from his goal to just outside the corner of his area, where he collided with the Luncarty forward.

The challenge appeared to be outside the box, with the ball heading towards the touchline with two Shipyard defenders in the middle of the box. Given this, the referee’s decision to dismiss Costello astonished at least the Shipyard contingent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ross was sacrificed to allow Ryan Connor to take over in goal.