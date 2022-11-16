Luncarty 2-0 Burntisland Shipyard: Keeper Costello off as Shippy lose league game
Burntisland Shipyard are 12th in the East of Scotland League first division after crashing 2-0 at Luncarty on Saturday.
The hosts took the lead on 13 minutes when Ben Scarborough got in front of his marker and headed beyond keeper Scott Costello.
Shippy had a golden chance to get back into it when they won a penalty after 20 minutes.
Luncarty failed to clear and when the ball broke to Mark James just inside the area, the referee deemed he was fouled and pointed to the spot.
Jack Wilson hit a powerful shot from 12 yards but keeper Craig Hepburn guessed right and pulled off a good save.
Most Popular
Within two minutes Luncarty doubled their advantage through Scarborough again, when he shot home from inside the box after Shippy failed to clear.
Any hope of a late fightback was dashed with four minutes remaining when Costello was controversially sent off.
The keeper raced from his goal to just outside the corner of his area, where he collided with the Luncarty forward.
The challenge appeared to be outside the box, with the ball heading towards the touchline with two Shipyard defenders in the middle of the box. Given this, the referee’s decision to dismiss Costello astonished at least the Shipyard contingent.
Lewis Ross was sacrificed to allow Ryan Connor to take over in goal.
This Saturday, Shippy welcome Armadale Thistle to Recreation Park for a first round King Cup tie. Kick-off is at 2.30pm.