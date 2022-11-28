Luncarty 3-2 Thornton Hibs: Thorn in side as Hibs suffer cup final pain
Thornton Hibs suffered Alex Jack Cup final heartache as they went down to a 3-2 defeat against Luncarty in front of 500 fans at Moorside Park in Dundonald on Sunday, writes John Laing.
Craig Gilbert’s Hibs outfit, currently seventh in the East of Scotland League second division, had beaten three higher league teams en route to the final and competed well yet again against more fancied opponents before ultimately falling short in this showpiece occasion.
Perthshire outfit Luncarty, fourth in the East of Scotland League first division, began the final in determined fashion and took the lead in the sixth minute through Ben Scarborough.
However there's a well-known football adage that suggests a team's at their most vulnerable when they've just scored and this proved to be the case on this occasion as barely 60 seconds later Jamie McNeish smashed home an equaliser.
Most Popular
But Rhys Davies restored The Bleachers' lead in the 22nd minute when he netted from the penalty spot, before Scarborough came close to netting again with a great shot that struck the face of the crossbar with nobody in a yellow and black shirt around to pounce on the loose ball.
Leading 2-1 at half-time, Luncarty looked to have put the game beyond doubt when Davies converted Scarborough's cross in the 68th minute.
But Hibs responded in style just two minutes later as Garry Thomson's superbly struck free-kick reduced the deficit to one.
As the game drew to a conclusion, the Hibs threw everything bar the kitchen sink at Luncarty's goal but their defence stood firm, in particular when McNeish's net-bound effort in added time was diverted wide of goal for a fruitless corner-kick.
Despite this disappointment, Thornton should take great heart from their memorable run to get to the final and they'll be looking to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to take on Hawick Royal Albert for the first ever time in the league.
Luncarty: Hepburn, Dobie, Mackie, Mitchell, Davies, Scarborough, Yates, Walker, Carlon, Dewar, Hamilton.
Subs: Kearney, Strong, McNichol, Green, Kirkcaldy, Kelly, English.
Thornton Hibs: Sutherland, Johal, McMillan, S.Drummond, Laird, Adam, McNeish, Coleman, Ireland, Thomson, McNab.
Subs: Cunningham, Kinninmonth, Robertson, A.Drummond, Soutar, Shanks, Darren Meldrum.
Referee: Mr A.Gamble