Luncarty 5 Newburgh 0

Newburgh travelled to Luncarty for their first midweek fixture of the season with high hopes of an improved performance following the capitulation to Kinnoull on Saturday fresh in their minds.

Manager Scott Hudson swapped Meaney for Perrie and Rogerson for Brocklebank in the starting 11 to ensure there were fresh legs in the team facing a strong Luncarty side who are still in the race for the top spot in the league.

Luncarty, who lost by the odd goal in three to local rivals Scone Thistle on Saturday past, started the game at high tempo obviously still smarting from their unexpected defeat at the weekend. The home sides pace and movement blew Newburgh away in the opening 20 minutes with the ‘Burgh finding themselves four goals down and chasing shadows all over the park.

Luncarty were deserving of the lead and very much looked to be going to overrun Newburgh and rectify their goal difference deficit against their rivals at the top of the league.

Newburgh made a tactical substitution around the half hour mark to shore up the midfield introducing Connolly for Sean MacBride. This helped to stop the onslaught with Connolly’s grit and determination in midfield helping to break up the Luncarty possession.

Newburgh limped in at half time licking their wounds. The second half was to be a different game altogether. Newburgh’s defence marshalled by Paul MacBride and Paddy Highley were dealing far better with the Luncarty attacks and crucially retaining possession when they won the ball back.

With Jamie Gay stamping himself on the Newburgh looked the more likely to score. Fraser Wilson and Kyle Fraser combined well on the left on the 58th minute with the ‘Burgh captain Wilson making a strong run into the box only to have the ball whipped away from him by the Luncarty defence just as he was about to shoot in goal.

Luncarty were always dangerous in their attacks and added a further goal to their tally on the 67th minute with a well-placed header at the near post beating Warrender.

Newburgh continued to play well for the remainder of the game without creating any clear cut chances seeing out the final 20 minutes of the game in a far better fashion that the opening 20.

Hudson spoke after the game, saying: “We warned the lads before the kick off that Luncarty would be smarting from their defeat at the weekend and we expected them to come out of the blocks quickly. We didn’t do ourselves any favours conceding so early and were on the back foot right away."

Looking to this Saturday's game at home against Scone Thistle, the manager added: “This is going to be a game we look for a reaction from the lads, we have to put up a more consistent performance and get out tempo right from the start at a level that makes it difficult for teams to deal with."

Newburgh welcome Scone Thistle to East Shore Park this Saturday – kick off is at 2.30pm.

Newburgh: Warrender, Meaney, P MacBride, Highley, Wilson, Reilly (Brocklebank), MacKenzie, Gay, Fraser, S MacBride (Connolly 38), Rogerson.