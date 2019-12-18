Madras pupil Kyle Sneddon called up for national service

Madras College’s Kyle Sneddon has been called up for the Scottish Schools FA squad for this year’s Centenary Shield and Invitation International tournaments.

Kyle is a SFA Performance School graduate and has also been part of the Fife Elite Football Academy.

He’s now starting to make a name for himself with Cowdenbeath FC after being part of the club’s under 20s.

Also selected are East Fife FC under 20s Josh McConville and Liam Newton.

The two have not only played a key part in the under 20 campaign for the Bayview club, but their talents have been recognised by boss Darren Young who has handed them both places in his first team squad.

Josh attends Harris Academy while Liam is a Kirkcaldy High School pupil.

The Scottish selectors for the Under 18 squad watched numerous Scottish Cup ties, area trials and a final trial before deciding on a squad which also features Jack Reid from Woodmill High in Dunfermline.”