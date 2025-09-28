Malaysian international Richard Chin off mark on first start as Raith Rovers see off Arbroath

Richard Chin in prior action for Raith Rovers away to Partick Thistle in August (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

A second win on the bounce at home to Arbroath keeps Raith Rovers just about within reach of runaway league leaders St Johnstone.

Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Angus outfit at the Fifers’ Stark’s Park home ground in Kirkcaldy, following on from a 5-0 thumping of the Red Lichties there in May, leaves manager Barry Robson’s team second in football’s William Hill Championship table, on 14 points from eight fixtures.

That’s eight points shy of the unbeaten Perth pace-setters’ tally of 22, also from eight matches, with Partick Thistle third after a 2-0 win away to Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend, on 13 points but with two games in hand.

Jack Hamilton, one of two strikers in a three-four-three formation, was among Raith’s scorers against Arbroath four months prior and he was back among the goals against them on Saturday in front of a crowd of 3,323, beating visiting goalkeeper Aidan McAdams on 88 minutes.

The hosts’ other scorers were defender Paul Hanlon on 47 minutes and new Malaysian international midfielder Richard Chin on 65.

Hamilton’s goal was from a Kai Montagu assist and Dylan Easton set up the two prior.

Raith got their three goals from just four shots on target and ten all together, with co-managers Colin Hamilton and David Gold’s visitors managing just four, none of them testing home goalkeeper Josh Rae.

Next up for Raith is their first league fixture against Ross County since 2012 this coming Saturday and that’s on the road in the Highlands, with kick-off in Dingwall at 3pm.

County are currently second to bottom of the table, on four points from eight matches, following a 1-1 draw away to Greenock Morton at the weekend.

Robson was glad to see his side chalk up their fourth win of the season, telling Raith TV: “I thought that in the first half we totally controlled it.

“We probably had too much possession and just missed that bit of zip, bit of speed to open them up, so at half-time we talked to the players about things we’d worked on and we mixed our shape up again.

“We did a few things that we’d worked on and we actually got in good areas. We were getting to the byline and cutting back crosses but they were stopping them.

“I thought we were a wee bit slow in the first half with the ball. In the second half we injected a bit of energy.

“It was mainly about bringing more intensity to the game, with forward passes and runs in behind.

“Credit to the players, they went back out and they did that and we broke the deadlock. We could have scored a few more goals.”

Chin’s goal was his first in ten games, nine of them as a substitute, since arriving in Fife in June and Robson, 46, was delighted to see the 22-year-old get off the mark on his first start, saying: “Credit to him for being in the right position and facing the right way.

“It was a really talented finish and a really confident finish.

“We’re so pleased for him because he’s such a good kid.

“He works hard and everybody’s embraced him as a player and as a person.

“I’m pleased for him to have got a goal on his debut.”