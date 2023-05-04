Man v Fat: Fife football team shortlisted for UK award for shedding weight

It is shortlisted for the ‘Best New Club’ award at the MAN v FAT Football National Awards next month.

The Fife club, which meets every Tuesday evening at the Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes, began in March 2022 with around 18 players. It now has nearly 50 club members smashing their weight loss targets on a weekly basis.

MAN v FAT is an FA-affiliated scheme, with 8500 players taking part in nearly 160 leagues across the UK. The programme was created by Andrew Shanahan who developed a programme that combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men. The total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 510,000 pounds.

The club is shortlisted for a UK award

Before matches, the players are weighed, followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on the amount of weight players have lost. Players receive additional support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Ryan Delargey, club coach, said: “The culture around the club is positive, encouraging and everyone buys into the concept. All the players support each other with their weight loss goals. We have numerous players who have lost significant amounts of weight and they act as role models to new players. “

The Glenrothes club has logged a combined weight loss of 125 stones, with some players losing 20-30%, weight.

Added Ryan: “As far as weight loss goes, we are one on the best performing clubs in the country. As well as weight loss, players are fitter with the club also taking part in regular 11-a-side game. and other physical exercise out with the club. The plan is to carry on winning, to continue to develop and to provide a welcoming and encouraging environment for players,” adds Ryan. “We currently have four teams with the scope to increase this to six.”