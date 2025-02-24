Manager Conrad Courts assesses Kirkcaldy & Dysart's first league loss since September

Having not been defeated in the league since a 5-0 home reverse against Camelon Juniors way back on September 21 last year, it’s fair to say that Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s 4-3 loss to Kinnoull in Perthshire last Saturday could be regarded as ‘unfamilar territory’ for Conrad Courts’ men.

On a day riddled by defensive errors and with their goals scored by Darren Ormiston, Ryan McGowan and Scott Dunn (penalty), the YM trailed 1-0, fought back to lead 2-1 at half-time, went 4-2 down and then pulled one back late on as they lost to be on 26 points from 18 matches in tenth place in the East of Scotland Football League first division.

“It probably was our worst performance of the season,” gaffer Courts said. “From a defensive point of view we just never seemed to get to grips with the game.

"They were quite a direct team. Obviously they’re fighting for their lives so they weren’t going to try and come out and play.

Conrad Courts' team went down to a first league loss since September (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"But we couldn’t get into any flow ourselves and they were just the better team on the day, simple as that.

"Sometimes you just have to accept that and move on.

"We’ve kind of been on a bit of a rollercoaster this season. Having had a cup game, league game, cup game, league game in recent weeks it’s kind of helped us, because we’ve not been eight or nine games unbeaten overall.

"We were only nine league games unbeaten, as cup games have gone against us in that spell.

"In terms of attitude, the boys will obviously lick their wounds and I’m sure they’ll be ready to go again at Lochore Welfare this week (a 2.30pm kick-off in the league this Saturday). I don’t think they’ll dwell on the defeat too much.”

Courts said that the trip to Lochore is vital for K & D, as they are only six points above third-bottom Lochore who are in the relegation zone.

He added: “If teams below you start picking up points and catching you then maybe nerves do kick in a bit.

"But we still feel we’re looking up the way regardless. We will respect Lochore, but we’ll go with our game plan and just hope that the boys actually turn up and put in a better performance this week.

"We got caught a couple of times trying to play on Saturday so we maybe need to vary it a wee bit, switch it up and maybe go long.”