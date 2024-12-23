Manager Liz Anderson's incredible dedication to East Fife Girls and Women’s FC

Liz Anderson (2nd left) with (from left) East Fife Girls and Women FC players/coaches Marley Harrow, Isla Davie and Mia Herd

With her East Fife Girls and Women’s FC side top of the Barclay’s Scottish Women’s Championship, manager Liz Anderson has plenty to be optimistic about when league games resume next month.

Anderson, 41, who has recently come out of retirement to play as goalkeeper having previously been a centre-half, has led the Bayview Stadium team to the summit on 29 points from 13 fixtures, one point ahead of second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC.

"We’re doing pretty well,” Lanark-born Anderson – whose team will resume their league campaign at Westdyke Ladies on Sunday, January 12 – told the Fife Free Press. “We’ve not necessarily played as well as I would like but we’re sitting top of the league so I can’t complain.

"The squad is definitely better this year. New signings from Edinburgh have made a difference and we’ve also promoted a few younger players. I’m very confident we can finish top this season but the league we’re in is very tricky.

East Fife captain Teri Skivington celebrates with Tyler Thomson and Fern Newbigging (Pic Eddie Doig)

"Playing in goal, I’m quite enjoying shouting at people from the back! I played there when I was a hockey goalkeeper at school.

"I’m at that age now where I can’t run as fast as the other players but I don’t mind chucking myself about.”

Anderson, who started her playing career at East Fife way back in 2002, has since played women’s football for Raith Rovers, Fife United, Dalkeith and Boroughmuir.

After undergoing a few surgeries on a back injury, she returned to East Fife, initially to coach youngsters, in 2007, before taking on a variety of roles including taking on the senior manager’s role in 2010. The team finished third in the league last season.

Anderson celebrates winning promotion to SWPL2 in 2022 with niece Bess

"I never say ‘no’,” Anderson added. “I just have a willingness to keep working and keep volunteering until I can’t do any more.

"I’ve cut the grass at King George V Memorial Park, the council pitches and the premier pitch, with a push lawnmower, which took me a week.

"That was after the sit-on lawnmower broke down and the council couldn't confirm if they would cut the pitches for us.

"So I cut the pitches so we could stage our memorial festival.

Anderson (back right) and team-mates after winning East Fife summer sevens memorial tournament

"I also line pitches, I set up pitches, I pick up dog poo, I do all the admin side of things for all the teams, do first aid, make teas and coffees, write the programmes and do graphics for social media, which someone else posts on during the games. I pretty much do everything.

"I went through a spell where I was a little bit disillusioned with it all not that long ago, but I started coaching our under-12s and they brought me a new lease of life.

“I grew up supporting Rangers but I love East Fife now, it’s a great community club.”

Anderson, the 2014 Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards Sports Personality of the Year, was speaking as the deadline fast approaches to vote for your favourites for the next ceremony at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025, with categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals – disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award. Nominate at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annualawards/ by January 12.