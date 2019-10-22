Mark Kerr proud to be handed Ayr United role

Some high calibre managers were linked with the Ayr United manager’s job, but the board has decided to look a lot closer to home.

Midfielder Mark Kerr, who has been helping stand-in boss Sandy Stewart since Ian McCall’s departure to Partick Thistle, was on Tuesday morning announced as the new gaffer.

Kerr said he was “delighted” to be given the opportunity to step into the role and that he was relishing the chance to get started.

“This is a fantastic club and right now we have a top group of players and I can’t wait to lead them.

“This is a great challenge for me at a club I now know very well and I am looking forward to getting down to the hard work straight away.

“This is an extremely proud moment for me,

“I have loved playing in front of our fans and hope to take the club forward with them.”

McCall brought Mark to Ayr United in January 2018 and he played a pivotal part as the Honest Men picked up their first league title for 21 years.

The following season he made 30 appearances as we reached the Premiership Play Offs.

Chairman Lachlan Cameron said :“It’s been an unsettling few weeks for everyone involved and it’s never an easy process finding a new manager. However, we wanted to do it right and I feel confident in the process and I’m pleased with the result.

“The dressing room would have backed any manager coming in but I know they are especially thrilled with our appointment and are looking forward to getting back to winning ways”