McBookie East Region Midlands League: Two wins from two for new-look Tayport

Tayport player-boss Daryl McKenzie in action for his side last season during a 4-1 McBookie East Region Midlands League win over Forfar West End (Photo: Ryan Mashader Photography)

The Canniepairt club started their McBookie East Region Midlands League season on Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Montrose Roselea before going on to pick up a 1-0 victory away to Dundee Violet on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the Fife Herald, McKenzie said: “The first game should have seen us out of sight by half time but we missed some big chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Considering it was the first competitive fixture, I was pleased. We did some good things and some bad things.

“We had six or seven new guys starting which is a big factor early doors, so with that in mind too I cannot complain really.

"I am really happy on the whole as what we have done in both games is see out tough moments and shown real character to shut up shop when needed.

"We knew going into the league that we would take some time to gel as a group – the only problem with that is that the heaviest part of the season is at the start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Something like 33 per cent of our fixtures are being played over the next couple of months so it is key we start well and we have managed to do that. Momentum is key.

"Our new signings are also making an impact already.”

On the fixture schedule, which sees Tayport in weekend, mid-week, weekend action non-stop for the full month of August, McKenzie admits it isn’t ideal for clubs.

"There is something like 11 league games between now and the end of August,” he explained. It is crazy. Realistically we have a new-look team with five or six players from last season and they will be be playing a chunk of their season within a month.

"Things can’t be won or lost by the end of August but what goes on will certainly have a big impact. It isn’t ideal but you can see why it is done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What I will say is that the fixture list has been pretty kind to us in terms of our start so I think we should be aiming to be in a fairly decent position come September.”