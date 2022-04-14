McDermid Ladies: Seven goals and place in cup quarter finals

McDermid Ladies progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Sunday with an impressive away win against Buchan Ladies United in Peterhead.

A slow start to the game from the visitors saw Buchan take the lead on 15 minutes.

A corner from the right dropped on the penalty spot and the ball was struck cleanly into the bottom corner of the net.

The McDermid Ladies squad scored a handsome win in the north east (picture by SY Photography)

McDermid upped the pace in an attempt to get back into the game and were creating chances.

Gear and Yeaman both caused problems in advanced areas, and Rattray and Donegan dominated in the centre of the pitch.

But it was route one that got the away side back on level terms.

A long clearance from goalkeeper Hunter soared over the top of the Buchan defence for Demi Gear to race on to and place a controlled lob over the goalkeeper and into the Buchan net.

Hat-trick scorer Demi Gear (picture by SY Photography)

With both teams creating opportunities, the game could have gone either way.

However, it was McDermid Ladies who gained the lead at half time.

A Yeaman corner from the right landed on the six-yard line, where Daisie Donegan was on hand to poke the ball home.

A half-time change saw 15-year-old Danielle Cain come into the centre of midfield and it wasn’t long before she was involved in extending the lead for McDermid.

An angled ball from Cain sent Yeaman clear on goal to side-foot into the corner.

However, the game soon changed again.

A 30-yard free kick looped off the top of the McDermid wall and dropped to a Buchan striker, who fired a rasping left-foot volley into the bottom corner.

With the result now in the balance and Buchan gaining more confidence, the next goal would be vital.

It came courtesy of Amanda Duffy.

Another angled ball allowed Gear to race clear and her ball across goal was met first time by Duffy’s left foot, to nestle in the bottom corner.

It wasn’t long before the lead was extended further again.

Katie Donaldson was the beneficiary of the through ball this time, to provide a composed finish across the goalkeeper and into the right-hand corner.

It was six for McDermid soon afterwards, as Gear – who was on her way to the player of the match award – side-footed beyond the goalkeeper to put the tie beyond any doubt.

There was still time for a couple of late penalties, as a Hunter foul allowed Buchan to get a consolation from the penalty spot.

This was instantly cancelled out at the other end, though.

Gear was tripped while searching for her hat-trick and picked herself up to get her third goal and McDermid’s seventh, firing the penalty high into the Buchan net.