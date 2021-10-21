McGlynn: It’s time to finally end Raith's unwanted 21-year-old Caley record

Raith boss John McGlynn (Pic: Charlie Gilmour)

It’s the game of day in the Championship this weekend as Billy Dodds brings the league leaders to Kirkcaldy to play second placed Raith at Stark’s Park.

And the match comes almost 21 years to the day since Rovers last managed to record a win over the Highlanders.

It was back on October 28, 2000 when Raith triumphed over Caley with a 2-1 win up north.

Jay Stein and Ivan Mballa scored early on for Peter Hetherston’s Rovers side, before current Falkirk boss Paul Sheerin replied for Inverness in the second half.

And it’s not as though Raith haven’t had plenty of chances to break the Caley curse – since the victory in the first year of the millennium the teams have met an incredible 24 times with Rovers failing to secure a win.

McGlynn says Saturday is the perfect opportunity to right this wrong.

“We've not had many breaks against Inverness over the years, that's for sure,” he said.

“It’s been too long, maybe we're due one, and hopefully we can get a win at the weekend.”

This most unwanted of runs was extended during the first meeting earlier this season with a Roddy MacGregor wonder strike 10 minutes from time securing the three points for Caley and leaving the Raith squad feeling hard done by.

"We were disappointed up there,” McGlynn says.

"I thought we'd done enough to get at least a point out of the game.

“There wasn't much in it at all.”

As well as ending the long winless streak, the match also gives Raith the opportunity to close the gap at the top of the league and put pressure on Dodds’ side who were 2-0 winners over Morton last weekend.

McGlynn said: “They're top of the league and we've got ourselves up into second.

"There's a five point gap at the moment obviously, but there's a long way to go.

“If we can get that down to two points 10 games into the season, which is our aim, then it would be game on.”

He added: “I think it would be good for the Championship if the gap was to be narrowed.