McGlynn: Raith need wins not draws at top end of the table

Paul Smith and John McGlynn applaud the travelling fans at Dumfries (Pic: Dave Johnston)

The Stark’s Park boss admits weren’t at their best in Dumfries, saying it would have been “daylight robbery” if they had won the game, but added: “It keeps our unbeaten run going, so we lick our wounds and take the point.”

He now aims to take all three points from this Saturday’s trip to Hamilton, the last match between the pair making headlines as the New Douglas Park side came back from 4-0 down to snatch a draw in Kirkcaldy.

McGlynn said: “We’re nine games unbeaten now but we want to try and win games and stay up near the top of the league – you wont do that by just getting draws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But we respect Hamilton and no doubt they will make it difficult for us but we also have to make it difficult for them and ideally try and keep the pressure on the teams that are above us.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park for anyone as we saw with Kilmarnock getting beaten from Partick last week, who are a very good side themselves.

“Arbroath have done exceptionally well, Inverness are still up there and behind us are Partick so we just have to try and keep picking up points.

“Getting a win is not easy but we just have to keep at it, get back to playing our best football and just stay up there and try to make the gap between ourselves and teams below us in the table as large as we can.”