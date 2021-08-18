McGlynn relishing high profile Celtic match for Raith Rovers

Raith last played at Parkhead in 2015. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Rovers’ reward for knocking out Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup is a tilt at another Premiership side when they play the Hoops at Parkhead on Thursday, September 23 with the match being broadcast live on the sponsor’s TV channel.

McGlynn says he delighted to be involved in one more high-profile match for the club.

“It's exciting for everyone here and for all the fans to get to go to Celtic Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Smudger [assistant boss Paul Smith] was here the last time the club went there [a 2-0 League Cup defeat in 2015] and it's quite exciting.

“On the way home on Sunday, I was listening to the Celtic v Hearts game on the radio and it seemed like Celtic were flying in the first half and Craig Gordon kept the score down.

“It sounded like it could have been any amount of goals. They seem to have a bit of form. A couple of weeks ago, they were struggling a bit but now they're scoring goals again and flying.

“It's around five weeks away and we've got a lot of points to try and get on the board in the league before then, but it's one to look forward to.”

The win was Raith’s first in four games but McGlynn says he hadn’t been overly concerned.

"Results like the ones we'd had are going to happen in the Championship. There's nothing in the league.

“I think we should be sitting with four points, possibly six, but we've only got one.

“I've got every confidence and faith in everything we're doing and I think Sunday showed that.”

Now McGlynn has the small matter of the Fife derby with Dunfermline on Friday night to contend with – and a second live TV broadcast in a row.

"That game on Sunday had a good crowd, it was high profile and on television,” he said. “There’s a lot of similarities with this game on Friday.

“We've played in a lot of these games now. We had the play-off games and big games against Hearts and Dundee last season, so we're kind of getting used to them.

“We know Dunfermline will be licking their wounds from last Friday night at Ibrox [a 5-0 defeat].