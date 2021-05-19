McGlynn says awards nominations are recognition for all at Raith Rovers

Regan Hendry challenges for the ball with Dundee's Charlie Adam (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The Stark’s Park boss was a nominee as PFA Manager of the Year whilst midfielder Regan Hendry was in the running for Championship Player of the Year.

Whilst both lost out to Rangers’ manager Steven Gerrard and Liam Boyce of Hearts respectively, McGlynn says he was honoured to be nominated.

"It’s another compliment to everyone at Raith Rovers Football Club.

“We did so well that our fellow managers nominated me and I was really pleased about that.

“Obviously I knew that I wasn’t going to win it due to the calibre of the other managers who were also nominated but it was a great honour to be nominated and for my other managers to nominate me.

“I think it’s good for Raith Rovers and it shows signs that we’re heading in the right direction.”

McGlynn says he was delighted to see Hendry in the hat and also being named in the Championship Team of the Year.

"From the moment he came here he’s been different class,” he says.

“He had a cruciate injury unfortunately when he was here in his first spell on loan from Celtic before he actually signed.

“Since then, he’s been brilliant. He’s key to virtually everything we do.

“Everything goes through him so he’s a massive player for us and he’s had a tremendous season.”