Mcleish named as Scotland Boss

The Scottish FA has announced that Alex McLeish has taken over as the new Head Coach of the Scotland National Team.

McLeish takes charge of the National Team for the second time, having previously held the position in 2007, during which time he came within minutes of leading the team to UEFA Euro 2008.

During his first spell, he recorded the highest win percentage of any Scotland manager, with seven victories from his 10 matches at the helm.

He led Scotland to a memorable 1-0 win over France in Paris in 2007, James McFadden’s strike in the Parc des Princes becoming one of Scotland’s most iconic goals of all-time.

During a distinguished playing career, Alex was capped 77 times – becoming Scotland’s fourth most decorated internationalist – and represented his country at three FIFA World Cups, Spain 82, Mexico 86 and Italia 90.

His first match in charge of Scotland will be at Hampden Park on Friday, March 23 against Costa Rica, followed by a trip to Hungary four days later.

He said: “It is a tremendous honour to be named Scotland National Team Head Coach.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have had the chance to lead my country already and I am immensely proud to be in this position for a second time.

“There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through.

“With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard.

“I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started.”