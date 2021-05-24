Memorial for Glens legend Willie Drew

Glenrothes legend Willie Drew

The club stalwart passed away last September after three decades of service to the Glens and the club are to play in a competition in his memory.

Co-manager John Martin said the four-team event was among a number of friendly matches lined up ahead of the new season.

“We've got a few games pencilled in,” he said, “we're just waiting on the league to give us the nod to get going again and we’ll get the dates out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We've got a tournament for Willie Drew. He was a member of the club for over 30 years who died last year.

“The memorial will be ourselves Dundonald Bluebell, Rosyth and Balgonie Scotia.

“We're also playing Thornton at home for the John Forsyth Cup, another Glenrothes legend, we're also playing Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts and we're looking to get another two games lined up.”

Martin said the players are back in training after the club prepares for a return to action after last season was curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're back training now and there's a lot of new faces in the squad,” he said.

“We also had a golf tournament at the weekend there just to get the boys together and get a bit of a team spirit going.

“It was just good to get the boys back in and get back to it again.

“We're all just looking forward to the season ahead.”

With midfielder Kyle Bell joining the Glens last week, Martin said he and co-manager Kevin Smith are looking to add one last piece to the jigsaw.

“We're looking to get one other in over the next week or so.

“We're trying to get that one over the line but apart from that we've probably done all our business and that's us ready to go for next season.”

Off the pitch, Martin says he was delighted to see the club’s community hub opening up again at the Warout Stadium.

“It's very good news for us. We rely on that to help fund the club.

"We’ve struggled a wee bit without it, we have really missed it.